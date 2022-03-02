Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 747.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Full Truck Alliance worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $9,737,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

