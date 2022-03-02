Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Short Interest Update

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHLTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Future Health ESG by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of Future Health ESG stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Future Health ESG has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

