Future Health ESG Corp’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 9th

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 9th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ FHLTU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHLTU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $19,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $18,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $15,858,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at $10,567,000.

