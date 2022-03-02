FY2021 EPS Estimates for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Cut by Analyst

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

BHKLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

