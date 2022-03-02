FY2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SUPN stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

