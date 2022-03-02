Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.98

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.98 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.41). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.28), with a volume of 882,032 shares trading hands.

GFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £189.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.98.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.