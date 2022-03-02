Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) versus Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Critical Contrast

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.98 billion 4.26 $1.08 billion $5.60 19.64 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Garmin and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Garmin presently has a consensus price target of $157.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.09%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.11%. Given Virgin Orbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Garmin.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 21.72% 19.31% 15.06% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

