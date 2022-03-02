General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE GD traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.75. 2,779,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day moving average is $204.51. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $163.12 and a twelve month high of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

