Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Howard Bancorp worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

HBMD stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

About Howard Bancorp (Get Rating)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.