Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Metromile worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Metromile in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

MILE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on MILE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

