Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Limelight Networks worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

