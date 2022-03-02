Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STXB. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of STXB opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $480.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

