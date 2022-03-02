Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 169,402 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,402 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Newpark Resources worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.