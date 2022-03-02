Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,152,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

