GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

