Gerresheimer (GXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/18/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($124.72) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €80.20 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €80.20 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €86.20 ($96.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GXI opened at €62.15 ($69.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.55. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €70.65 ($79.38) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($111.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

