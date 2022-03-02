Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

