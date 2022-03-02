GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 49,411 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

