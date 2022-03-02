Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.