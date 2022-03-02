Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

