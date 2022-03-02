Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.03 Million

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $61.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.82 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $270.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.89 million, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

