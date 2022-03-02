Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

eXp World stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 557,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

