Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $283.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.91 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $698.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of GBT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

