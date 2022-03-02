Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEJI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 1,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period.

