GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

