Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)
