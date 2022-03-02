Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to post $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

