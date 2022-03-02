Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

