Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Handy has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $91,547.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.