Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.81 Million

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will report $27.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $24.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $117.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $137.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.34 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $175.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

HASI stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

