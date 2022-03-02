Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)
See Also
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.