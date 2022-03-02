Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

