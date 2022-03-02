Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 269,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 462,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $5,955,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.