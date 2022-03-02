Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.84 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $63.84 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $95.13 or 0.00216077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,844 coins and its circulating supply is 671,096 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

