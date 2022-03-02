Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.26 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.26 million and $417,824.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,081.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.58 or 0.06723005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00251083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00727517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00067256 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00406185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00288196 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,444,373 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.