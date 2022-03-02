Head to Head Contrast: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) vs. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Recro Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Recro Pharma -32.85% -199.98% -20.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.01 -$33.33 million ($0.52) 0.00 Recro Pharma $66.50 million 1.19 -$27.50 million ($0.75) -2.24

Recro Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Recro Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generex Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recro Pharma has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Generex Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

