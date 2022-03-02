Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.