HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mar 2nd, 2022

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($68.78).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of HLE stock opened at €61.84 ($69.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.44 and a 200-day moving average of €61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($77.21). The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

