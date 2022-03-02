Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00251907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

