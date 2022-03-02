HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.91 ($98.78).

HFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HFG opened at €45.08 ($50.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

