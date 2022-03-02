Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

HLF stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

