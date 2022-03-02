Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

