Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$17.99. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 16,195 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.55 million and a PE ratio of 21.12.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

