Heska (HSKA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00.
- 3/1/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 1/7/2022 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “
Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.55 and a beta of 1.59.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
