Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.00.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

