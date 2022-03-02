Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $352.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $367.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.