Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

