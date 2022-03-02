Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCHDF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.25) to GBX 376 ($5.04) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

