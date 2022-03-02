HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) to post $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after purchasing an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

