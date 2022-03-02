Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

